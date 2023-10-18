Shanna Shultz from Martin’s Foods stops by Studio 814 to share some Halloween Snacks and Sips ideas for spooky season. From “Spooky On A Stick” blackberries and cantaloupe to “Flying Banana Ghosts” — the kiddos (and adults) will love these Halloween-themed treats. Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar join Shultz in the 814 Kitchen for their own festive party filled with ideas and recipes from Martin’s Foods.

Try the Skeleton Popcorn Mix with popcorn, yogurt pretzels, and raisins, or try a Candy Corn Layered Drink with orange juice, carrot juice, and ice!

Virtual dietician classes, recipes, and more are all available online.

ABOUT SHANNA SHULTZ, RD, LDN:

Shanna Shultz is a Registered Dietitian (RD) and Licensed Dietitian Nutritionist (LDN). Born and raised in central Pennsylvania, she received her Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition, Foods, & Exercise from Virginia Tech. Shanna strives to break intimidation around recipes and culinary techniques; cheering customers on to tackle any creation. She loves foodie adventures, whether that be baking at home with her little sous chef or out exploring local food fare.