STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Happy Valley Improv is celebrating its 5-year anniversary bringing laughs to the folks right here in the 814. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar sit down with the co-founder of Happy Valley Improv, James Tierney to hear about their upcoming celebration.

Happy Valley Improv is “a growing community of improvisers who aim to bring the art of improv theatre to State College,” says Tierney.

It all started in the basement of a church when three improvisers came together and said, “Hey, this could be fun.” Andrea, James, and Sam started practicing weekly and were joined by Nate soon after to create what Happy Valley Improv is today.

They offer workshops in various settings, improv classes, and shows every Friday night at 7 PM at the Blue Brick Theatre located at 209 W. Calder Way in downtown State College. Happy Valley Improv also offers a youth training program and participates in community events and outreach.

On Friday, September 30, 2022, Happy Valley Improv will celebrate its 5-year anniversary with tickets for just $5 per person. To get tickets click here and use code “BIRTHDAY” to get your $5 ticket for Friday’s show at 7 PM. The Blue Brick Theatre Additionally, if you are interested in taking an improv comedy class, click here and use code “BIRTHDAY” for $55 off of a level one improv class.

Happy Valley Improv’s James Tierney teaches Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar a short form improv game called “What are you doing?”

Happy Birthday, Happy Valley Improv!