STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Move over pre-made mixtures, Happy Valley Nomadic Spirits is here! Yeah, it’s pretty much like Hello Fresh, but for drinks! You are sure to impress your guests and company with these delicious craft cocktails. And the best part is — you can make them right at home.

Creator Michael Tedesco is the mastermind behind the project. A bartender by trade, Tedesco was getting a little stir crazy during covid, and his regulars were missing his drinks. That’s when Happy Valley Nomadic Spirits was born. An idea that has now come into fruition with his wife, Amy, together they create subscription based (or one time only) boxes. Inside the box is all of the ingredients that you need to make your craft cocktails. There are three recipe for three different drinks. All you have to do is supply the booze! Every month they feature a different spirit, so you can create new mixes that you may have never tried otherwise thanks to these hand-crafted recipes.

