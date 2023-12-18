ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rachel Eardley-Wachter is a local musician and harpist who has been playing harp since she was just 5 years old. Rachel is the Harpist For All Occasions! She plays special events, weddings, and event teaches lessons.

She shows Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner the instrument strings and explains the variations in colors. Rachel also gets us ready for Christmas with her performance of “Silent Night.”

Follow Harpist For All Occasions on Facebook and Instagram. Scroll down for more music from the Harpist For All Occasions.

Harpist for All Occasions’ Rachel Eardley-Wachter plays “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and “Silver Bells.”