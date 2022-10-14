HASTINGS, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for a fun fall activity for the whole family the Hastings Fall Festival is on Saturday October 15, 2022. The event will have several vendors that feature good and crafts that are made by hand. There will also be a series of food trucks and food vendors on sight and wine tasting.

Alison Link, Kristen Bollinger, and Melanie Zearfoss from the Hasting Borough stopped by to give more details on the festival. These ladies have worked hard to plan events like these for the community of Hastings, and they hope the public can come out and enjoy everything that there is to offer.

If you’re into wine and spirit tasting, you can pay a one time $10 for a wristband. The wristband will give you access to try some tastings from wineries and distilleries like Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery, Bear Creek Wines, and Chicken Hill Distillery.

The festival will also feature a pumpkin carving contest. There are two categories for children and adults with two winners from each category. Winners will receive a free family pool pass to the Hastings Community Pool. The contest starts at 1:00 p.m. and judging starts at 2:30 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own pumpkin and carving supplies.

Hastings Fall Fest starts at 11am until 4pm at the Hastings Park at 129 Edgewood Drive.

The Borough is also hosting a craft show coming up on November 19 at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

At both festivals you will be able to support local crafters like Jill Lipka who crochets and creates hand towels and bags to store your grocery bags.