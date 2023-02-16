ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — We know that most Americans don’t eat the recommended amount of vegetables. We’re talking about how to boost the amount of veggies we eat by pairing them with eggs. In celebration of American Heart Month, Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan has a Healthy Eating Hack for us – Every Time You Have an Egg, Have A Plant.

February is American Heart Month where we bring awareness to the risk of developing heart disease or having a stroke and talk about ways to reduce that risk. One of the ways to reduce our risk of developing heart disease is to eat more fruits and vegetables.

In fact, research suggests that if adults ate the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables, heart disease risk would be 24% lower.

The best way to build a new habit is to find a food hack you love and repeat it again and again. Every time you have an egg, Have A Plant. Add delicious colorful veggies to your omelets, scrambled eggs, and more.

Heart healthy eating can absolutely include eggs. This is supported by an abundance of research including a recent Harvard study evaluating up to 32 years of data. For most people, eating eggs does not negatively impact blood cholesterol levels. Eggs are typically eaten at breakfast, the meal where the fewest vegetables are eaten. Eating more veggies at breakfast can help to improve our overall veggie intake.

Sunny-Side Up Egg Tostadas

Heart-Check Certified by the American Heart Association

Baked corn tortillas to make a crispy tostada base

Protein from beans and eggs

Fiber from multiple veggies, healthy fats from avocado making this a filling meal

Then we have our sunny-side up egg, the perfect vehicle for helping you eat more veggies

In fact, eggs can help you better absorb the nutrients found in plant foods such as vitamin E and carotenoids

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggest 2-3 cups of vegetables per day for adults, and this recipe has an entire cup of veggies in a serving

The colorful veggie toppings pair perfectly with a nutritious and delicious egg.

Try building a “tostada bar” with ingredients like shredded cheese, different salsas, cilantro, chopped red cabbage, and corn. Your guests or family members can then pick and choose what to put on their own tostada.

You can find more information on American Heart Month and the Healthy Eating Hack we talked about today in our HealthyBites magazines at weismarkets.com/HealthyBites.

Weis is also cooking a ton of delicious recipes with eggs and veggies for brunch, dinner, and kids classes this month. They’re free for Weis Rewards Club Card holders. Look for those classes and our other nutrition services at weismarkets.com/nutrition.