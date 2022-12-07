TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Karen Knight is an inspirational speaker, singer, actress, and author. She is best known for one of her many lead roles at Sight & Sound’s Millennium Theater as Mrs. Noah in the renowned production “Noah, The Musical.” Knight is the CEO of Heartsongs Ministries, Inc.

Beyond the stage, her inspirational speaking combined with singing and storytelling has taken Knight all over the United States, Italy, Germany, South America, Asia, and Israel. She is now bringing her talents to Tyrone, Blair County.

The “Three Wise Women of Christmas” tells the story of three Biblical Women, portrayed by Knight. She plays an “old shepherdess woman who had heard that wonderful concert of angels out in the field the night that Christ was born,” the innkeeper’s wife, and Mary in the future.

You can attend the “Three Wise Women of Christmas” on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 7 PM and Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 7 PM at the Grace Baptist Church in Tyrone. The performances are free. Attendees may give donations or love offerings.

Karen Knight says her audiences often comment that her presentations bring the Bible to life!

Spend an evening with family and friends celebrating the true meaning of the Christmas Season by watching this wonderful musical and play “Three Wise Women of Christmas.”

Karen Knight of Heartsongs Ministries, Inc. performs the “Go Tell It Medley”

Karen Knight of Heartsongs Ministries, Inc. performs “Silent Night”

As a concert artist, Christian artist Karen Knight has shared the stage with such notable Christian artists as The Brooklyn Tabernacle Soloists, Kendra Penn Cook, Gaither Artists, Sue Dodge, Legacy 5, Ivan Parker, and world-renowned vocalist, Sandy Patti.