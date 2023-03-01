HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WATJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Lisa Boland from the Huntingdon County Humane Society to meet Buford!

Buford is a sweet, big boy who loves to cuddle! He would be best suited for a home that doesn’t have any young children, but perhaps older kids in the houe. He has a chill personality and doesn’t mind being held at all!

This white and gray colored boy would love to be right next to you and by your side when you’re watching a movie. He loves treats and meeting new people. If you’re looking for a loving companion, then Buford is your guy. The HCHS is also hosting photos with the Easter Bunny for your pets! Scroll down for more information.

At the Huntingdon County Humane Society, they care about the future of the pets in the 814. “Together we can guarantee that both dogs and cats alike have the resources they need to stay healthy before adoption, and we strive to find them forever homes. Whether it’s helping through adoption, donations, or volunteering, together we can make a difference.”

Pictures will be digitally sent to you! This is a Girl Scout Gold Award Project. You can make a monetary donation of drop off a wish list item. HCHS is in need of the following: Cat litter, Purina One Dog and Purina Naturals ( Original ) Cat food, Pet Toys, Cleaning supplies, Liquid Laundry Detergent, Odobar, Glass cleaner, Garbage bags, Paper Towels, collars, etc.

Are you interested in helping out the Huntingdon County Humane Society? Consider volunteering! If you’d like to learn more, follow the Huntingdon County Humane Society on Facebook or visit their website here.