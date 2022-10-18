81Fur is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central Pa.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Mike! He is an 8-year-old terrier mix. He came to the Central Pa Humane Society with 12 other dogs that were in a hoarding situation. Since their arrival, six dogs have been adopted, leaving Mike and his friends behind at the shelter.

Mike is definitely ready to go to a loving “fur-ever” home. He gets along well with other cats and dogs. He enjoys playing and taking walks or just bumming around on the couch on a Sunday afternoon.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Kristina Daversa from the Central Pa Humane Society to hear more about this sweet pup, and how the Central Pa Humane Society is involved in upcoming fall community events for the 2022 season.

Help #MakeADogsDay! Join the CPHS team and Stuckey Subaru in “making dogs feel extra-loved and helping hardest-to-adopt Underdogs find homes.” #subarulovespets is on Saturday, October 22nd from 11 AM to 1:00 PM at Stuckey Subaru. For every pet adopted, Stuckey Subaru will donate $100 to the Central Pa Humane Society.

Can’t adopt? Have you ever considered fostering a pet?

The Central PA Humane Society relies heavily on foster homes to help them care for the thousands of animals that come into the shelter each year. One of the hardships a no-kill shelter like CPHS face is the lack of space to house animals.

​CPHS also utilizes foster homes for stressed animals who are not handling the shelter environment well and are in need of time away from the shelter and in a home.

​If you can open your heart and your home to an animal in need then please complete and send in your foster application.

CPHS animals are the parade ambassadors for the Phoenix VFD 2022 Halloween Parade in Hollidaysburg, Blair County on October 29, 2022. They will be collecting donations for dog treats, pet toys, and more items listed on their wish list. The parade kicks off at 6 PM.​

To foster dogs send an application to: info@centralpahumane.org.

To foster cats send an application to: cattery@centralpahumane.org