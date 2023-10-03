ALEXANDRIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hartslog Day is gearing up to celebrate its 47th annual event on Saturday October 8th. The fun kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

Leighton Kyle and Don Dietz stopped by to share some of the traditions of the festival and why the day is to special to Alexandria residents.

Leighton loves Hartslog Day so much that she wrote a children’s book about the day called, “Happy Hartslog Day.” She will have copies available for sale at the festival for those interested.

There will be over 150 vendors, with crafts, food, entertainment, and more on the day. Everyone is invited to come to the town of Alexandria to celebrate this historic day.