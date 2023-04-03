ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Giant Foods Dietician, Shanna Shultz is back in the kitchen making some adorable hippity hoppity Easter treats for the kiddos.

Shanna always has the best hacks to get the kids involved and engaged in the kitchen, and maybe encouraged to eat a few fruits and veggies while they’re at it.

Hippity Hoppity Treats

Easter Snack-Crafts (Anytime activities to get kids excited for Easter) Peep & Fruit Wands Baby Chick Pineapple Cups Easter Egg Smoothie Popsicles



Bunny Bait (Let bait out for the Easter bunny the night before Easter) Carrot & Hummus Cups Goldfish Carrot Bags (goldfish in a bag tied with green pipe cleaners) Carrot Shaped Veggie Bars

