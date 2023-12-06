ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Baker Mansion has decked the halls this holiday season and they are ready for your arrival. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Harald Dertinger, Special Events Coordinator and the individual spearheading the May 2024 German Heritage Exhibit and

Blair County Historical Society board member and treasurer, Julia Plummer Schokker.

On Saturday, December 9th from 11 am-1 pm, Baker Mansion welcomes you and your family to visit with Santa! There will be live flute-playing in Double-Parlor with cookies & hot chocolate.

Then from 5 pm to 9 pm, local Female vocal trio ‘341’ will perform three 45-min sets on the hour at 5, 6 & 7 pm.

Follow Baker Mansion on Facebook!

On Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 5 pm to 8 pm, Santa takes a break from the North Pole to visit Baker Mansion once again! There will be playing of Anna Baker’s piano, and caroling led by members of the Hollidaysburg Community Chorus starting at 5 pm & 6:30 pm.

Hot chocolate, cider & cookies will be provided.

$10 for adults, $5 for children, BCHS-members attend for free

There are just two more weekends of Friday – Sunday Baker Mansion tours! Check out the Bridal Exhibit before it goes back into the vault.

New 2024 exhibits at Baker Mansion include:

German Heritage Exhibit

African American Heritage

Civil War & Underground Railroad