HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School is putting on “Anastasia the Musical.” Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Holly Mercer, the co-director of the performance along with the following performers: Alice Haslam who plays Anya/Anastasia, Jack Peterson who plays Dimitry, Ben Gervinski who plays Vlad Popov, and Brenna Urban who plays Lily. Get your tickets now for “Anastasia the Musical” at the Hollidaysburg Area Sr. High Auditorium from November 16, 2023, through November 17, 2023. Scroll down to see performances from the cast!

Alice Haslam who plays Anya/Anastasia and Jack Peterson who plays Dimitry perform “In A Crowd of Thousands” from “Anastasia the Musical.”

Ben Gervinski who plays Vlad Popov and Brenna Urban who plays Lily perform “The Countess and the Common Man.”