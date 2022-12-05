HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ring in the 2022 holiday season with the Hollidaysburg Community Chorus on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 7 PM and Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2 PM. The shows will be at the Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School Auditorium.

The Hollidaysburg Community Chorus, previously the Hollidaysburg Alumni Chorus, was organized in January 1986 for the 150th birthday of Hollidaysburg, Blair County. The chorus consists of over 80 members, singing at a variety of events.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Music Director Sandy Harteis and guest vocalists, Pastor John Godissart and his wife Karen Godissart from First United Methodist Church in Hollidaysburg to hear all about the upcoming show “Sing A Merry Christmas.”

The show will also feature the Childrens’ Community Chorus and dancers from Becky’s School of Dance in East Freedom. Father Christmas, Santa Claus will be taking time away from his busy schedule in the North Pole to make an appearance at this wonderful holiday show!

Tickets are just $8 per person. Individuals 18 years old and under are free! Refreshments will be served after each concert.

Tickets are available at all Thompson Pharmacies, Music Emporium, Roaring Spring Department Store, and at door at the Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School Auditorium. The concert is proudly sponsored by David Oppel-New York Life Insurance Company and Allegheny Club of Hollidaysburg.

Check out the Hollidaysburg Community Chorus on Facebook.

Interested in joining the Hollidaysburg Community Chorus? Click here!