HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — As summer approaches, make sure that your kids are safe and secure on their bicycles. Cub Scout Pack 3332 of Hollidaysburg invites you to their first Bicycle Rodeo. This is a free event open to boys and girls in Kindergarten through 4th grade.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Tiffany Stuckey, Committee Chair for Pack 3332, and Bryan Caporuscio, owner of Spokes n Skis in Altoona.

On Sunday, April 30, 2023, bring your bike and a helmet to Legion Park from 2-4 PM for a free outdoor day of fun! The bike rodeo includes a bike and helmet fit check and five separate stations to work on skills and promote bike safety and laws. Kids will also have the chance to run through a bike obstacle course which ends with a bike parade around Legion Park. Follow Cub Scout Pack 3332 on Facebook! Pack 3332 is a “family pack” which means both boys and girls are welcome to join.