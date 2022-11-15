HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Set in a mythical New York City, “Guys and Dolls” tells the tale of a man named Nathan Detroit who needs a venue for his “permanently established floating craps game.” Nathan’s best venue has just fallen through and he needs a chunk of change to underwrite an alternative option. Romance, suspense, and more plot twists take you on a journey back to the 1950s.

The Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School is putting on this classic musical! The shows are Thursday, November 17 at 7 PM, Friday, November 18 at 7 PM, and Saturday, November 19 at 2 PM.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Stephanie Everett, the director of HARP’s production of “Guys and Dolls” to hear about their upcoming performances. She also chats with Orphie Hartman who plays Sarah Brown and Ben Gervinski who plays Nathan Detroit.

Jack Peterson and Orphie Hartman take to the 814 Soundstage to give a preview of one of their duets. This song is “I’ll Know” from “Guys and Dolls.”

Brenna Urban and Ben Gervinski perform “Sue Me.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. You can get tickets the same day at the box office, email Harp@hasdtigers.com or call 814-695-4426 ext. 7525.