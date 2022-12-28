December and early January can be busy with many gatherings. Charcuterie boards can help satisfy any crowd! Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner shows Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner how to build a charcuterie board that tastes as good as it looks.

Bumgarner says charcuterie boards can be anything! You can use pantry staples, and sometimes even use them as a way to clean out your pantry or refrigerator. You want your grazing board to have different textures like soft, crunchy, or chewy and varying flavors like salty, sweet, or savory.

A classic charcuterie board is usually compiled of cheese, crackers, meat, fruit, chocolate, pickles, and olives.

You can assemble it ahead of time, and store it in your fridge right before your guests arrive. Consider using fresh herbs for garnish! You could even use a cookie cutter to cut out a fun shape in a soft cheese (brie or any other soft cheese) and then fill the shape with jams and preserves.

For food safety purposes, don’t leave your meats and cheeses out for more than 2 hours, and make sure you keep everything in your refrigerator until you are ready to serve. Make sure to have napkins, plates, forks, toothpicks, and small tongs available so guests are not using their hands directly on the board.

Try some of the recipes from this “Sweets Board” filled with pretzels, graham crackers, dried fruit, apples, and dips like peanut butter, hazelnut spread, and cannoli dip.

Try any of these yummy recipes to impress your guests.

Weis Markets also offers great virtual classes! They are free for all Weis Rewards card holders. Just make sure to register at least 48 hours prior here.