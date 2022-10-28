ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Do you believe in ghosts? There is a team of paranormal investigators in the area that track down some of the most haunted places in the area. Lead Investigator, John Karle talks some of the gadgets and devices that the team uses for their investigations.

Karle explains that many of the devices have ways of tracking temperature, humidity, and even track words and phrases that are picked up in the room.

Morgan and Rebecca investigate the studio to see if there were any spirits lingering.

If you have any interest in joining the J.A.B.A Paranormal Investigators team or learning more about their investigations visit their website here.