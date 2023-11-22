HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for something fun to do once all the Black Friday shopping is done? Head on out to the Huntingdon Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, November 24, 2023, from 6 to 8 PM.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar sit down with Mayor Thomas Yoder and Deb Hickes, the Christmas Event Coordinator, to hear all about this magical evening including live music, food trucks, vendors, and live reindeer! The Tree Lighting is at Bryan Park — 517 Washington Street in Huntingdon.

SRF Reindeer – Bloomsburg, PA

Dayze Gone Bye Carriage Rides

Live Nativity – Trinity Assembly of God Church

Santa – Mike Speck

Shopping/Dining – Downtown Huntingdon

Food trucks

Barthlebaugh Food trucks

Famous.- Monkey Bread

Sandwich truck

Valley Kettle Corn

Rebeltz Mobile Quisine

Entertainment:

Huntingdon Dance Academy

Scenes from the Nutcracker

HAHS Belles & Beaus – Tricia Johnson

Southside 4th & 5th-grade Chorus – Rick Kane

Take Note – women’s choral group

Victorian Carolers

Dave Wessels – sound

Vendors:

Max Wiser – wood carvings

Springs Mill Alpaca wood items

Lord’s Light Candle Company