HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for something fun to do once all the Black Friday shopping is done? Head on out to the Huntingdon Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, November 24, 2023, from 6 to 8 PM.
Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar sit down with Mayor Thomas Yoder and Deb Hickes, the Christmas Event Coordinator, to hear all about this magical evening including live music, food trucks, vendors, and live reindeer! The Tree Lighting is at Bryan Park — 517 Washington Street in Huntingdon.
SRF Reindeer – Bloomsburg, PA
Dayze Gone Bye Carriage Rides
Live Nativity – Trinity Assembly of God Church
Santa – Mike Speck
Shopping/Dining – Downtown Huntingdon
Food trucks
Barthlebaugh Food trucks
Famous.- Monkey Bread
Sandwich truck
Valley Kettle Corn
Rebeltz Mobile Quisine
Entertainment:
Huntingdon Dance Academy
Scenes from the Nutcracker
HAHS Belles & Beaus – Tricia Johnson
Southside 4th & 5th-grade Chorus – Rick Kane
Take Note – women’s choral group
Victorian Carolers
Dave Wessels – sound
Vendors:
Max Wiser – wood carvings
Springs Mill Alpaca wood items
Lord’s Light Candle Company