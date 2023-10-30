HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Jeff Gill, Commander of the Huntingdon County Veterans Association (HCVA) to chat about the Annual Veterans Day Parade. Bring the whole family out this Saturday, November 4, 2023, beginning at 11 A.M!

This year’s parade theme is “Sweet Land of Liberty.” For the last 20 years, the Huntingdon County Veterans Association has been putting on the parade.

There are several things going on before the parade starts.

At 8 a.m. — there will be a church service at the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Huntingdon. This is followed by a breakfast prepared by the Knights of Columbus.

The parade will begin at 12th and Washington streets and make its way through downtown Huntingdon. This year’s parade Grand Marshals are Past Commanders Jay Buchanan and Rick Henney.

Dianne Barben is this year’s parade chairperson.

Following the parade, a luncheon will be served at Standing Stone Post 1754 VFW for the participants.