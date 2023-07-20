ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E Van Zandt VA Medical Center is hosting an enrollment fair at the Altoona location on Thursday July 20th from 10am-2pm. Chief of Stakeholder Relations, John Harlow, says their staff is here to provide veterans with the service they have earned and deserved. “Our mission of these events is to do just that,” says Harlow.

Veterans will be able to fill out the enrollment application and enroll on the spot.

Enrollment Specialists as well as Veteran Service Officers and Veteran Benefits will be there.

Veteran service officers and Veteran Benefits Advisors can help veterans with service connected disability claims.

By filing a service connected disability, veterans may have the opportunity to get more benefits they may have not even realized. (Keep this generic)

Services Attending: Enrollment and Eligibility, Veteran Service Officers, Veteran Benefits, Suicide Prevention, Military Sexual Trauma, Women’s Health, Military to VA, Nutrition and Food Service, My HealtheVet, and so much more

The Altoona Curve will also be here giving away a free ticket to veteran who applies for VA healthcare at the event.

Veterans will need to bring their DD214 as well as an insurance information.

The VA will be having other enrollment fairs at their other facilities. Veterans can check our Facebook page for more information. Veterans can also come to the Altoona facility M-F from 8 am – 4:30 pm.

“Veterans think that they shouldn’t enroll in VA and leave it for those who need it, that is just not the case. By enrolling you are actually helping your fellow veterans,” says Harlow.

The James E Van Zandt VA Medical Center is located at 2907 Pleasant Valley Blvd. in Altoona. You can learn more about the services offered through the VA by calling 814-943-8164 or checking out their Facebook page here.