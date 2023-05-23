INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is hosting an enrollment fair on May 24th, 2023 at the Indiana CBOC from 10am to 2pm. Chief of Stakeholder Relations for the facility, John Harlow stopped by to explain why these enrollment fairs are important, and how they can serve area veterans.

“Our staff can provide veterans with the service they have earned and deserved. Our mission of these events is to do just that,” says Harlow. “Normally veterans have to come to Altoona to enroll in VA health care, but by us doing these events, we are bringing that process to them in their communities.”

When veterans make their way out to the enrollment fair, they can easily fill out an application form and enroll on the spot.

“We try to make it as convenient as we can for Veterans,” says Harlow who is a veteran himself. Harlow says a lot of times veterans have the assumption that if they sign up for benefits, they’re taking away resources for other vets that may need it more. However, when a veteran signs up for beneifts, it allows the facility to continue having a greater impact on more and more men and women who served. So really, everyone should consider investigating whether VA benefits are a good fit for them.

“They earned this. They deserve it,” says Harlow.

Enrollment Specialists as well as Veteran Service Officers and Veteran Benefits will be there to guide and assist those who come to the fair. “Our veteran service officers can help veterans with service connected disability claims,” says Harlow. “By filing a service connected disability, veterans may have the opportunity to get more benefits they may have not even realized.”

The benefits are full encompassing and can help with a variety of resources throughout the facility. Enrollment and Eligibility, Veteran Service Officers, Veteran Benefits, Suicide Prevention, Military Sexual Trauma, Women’s Health, Military to VA, Nutrition and Food Service and My HealtheVet.

The Indiana CBOC is a place where veterans can receive a variety of care and veterans will get a good idea of the location they will be receiving their care at.

Veterans will need to bring their DD214 as well as an insurance information.

If veterans are unable to make it to the Indiana enrollment fair, the facility will be having other enrollment fairs at their other facilities and Altoona throughout the summer. Veterans can check their Facebook page for more information. Click here.

Veterans can also come into our Altoona facility M-F from 8 am – 4:30 pm.