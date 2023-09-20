JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E Van Zandt VA Medical Center is hosting an enrollment fair at their Johnstown facility on Thursday September 21st from 10am-2pm. The Johnstown VA facility is located at 598 Galleria Drive. Jadelynn Moffett, who is a public affair assistant stopped by to talk about what these enrollment fairs can do for veterans who are interested in signing up for care within the facility.

Veterans will be able to fill out the enrollment application and enroll on the spot.

Enrollment Specialists as well as Veteran Service Officers and Veteran Benefits will be there.

Veteran service officers and Veteran Benefits Advisors can help veterans with service connected disability claims.

By filing a service connected disability, veterans may have the opportunity to get more benefits they may have not even realized.

Services Attending: Enrollment and Eligibility, Veteran Service Officers, Veteran Benefits, Suicide Prevention, Military Sexual Trauma, Women’s Health, Military to VA, Nutrition and Food Service, My HealtheVet, and so much more

Veterans will need to bring their DD214 as well as an insurance information.

The VA will be having other enrollment fairs at their other facilities. Veterans can check our Facebook page for more information. Veterans can also come to the Altoona facility M-F from 8 am – 4:30 pm.

The James E Van Zandt VA Medical Center is located at 2907 Pleasant Valley Blvd. in Altoona. You can learn more about the services offered through the VA by calling 814-943-8164 or checking out their Facebook page here.