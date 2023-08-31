ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — August is Immunization Month and we have Eric Haycisak, the Associate Chief Nurse for outpatient services at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center.

This is the 15th year the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center has been hosting flu shot clinics. Over the years they have learned that drive-through immunization clinics are the most efficient way to immunize a large number of Veterans.

By hosting these drive-through clinics the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center have minimized unnecessary foot traffic in their clinics during flu season allowing us to better protect our Veterans from the flu.

Getting the word out early helps everyone plan for these events. The VA is holding these clinics on Saturday mornings to make it easier for our Veterans to get taken care of. Their first drive-through flu shot clinic at the Huntingdon Outpatient Clinic on Route 22 in Mapleton Depot on September 23rd from 8-12 Noon.

On September 30, they’re holding flu-shot clinics at the DuBois clinic in the Sandy Plaza across from the Dubois Mall from 8:30 to 1.

The Johnstown Clinic right by the Galleria Mall from 8 until Noon.

The State College clinic will be held just off of East College Avenue near the Nittany Mall from 8 until Noon.

Finally on October 7, the VA will hold our final clinics at the Indiana clinic at the Regency Mall from 9 until Noon.

The Main Hospital off of Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Altoona from 8 until Noon.

Veterans can expect the outstanding care we provide at the VA clinics. Veterans don’t need to be enrolled in VA Health Care to get their flu shot. We will also have enrollment specialists on hand to talk with Veterans who are interested in enrolling in VA Health Care. By the time we get all six clinics complete, we hope to provide the flu shot to more than 2,000 Veterans.

The VA medical center is honored to serve Veterans because they have served us. We’re hosting six clinics in six different locations over the last two Saturdays in September and the first week in October. We’ll have the dates available on our Facebook page or you can call 814-943-8164 if you have any questions about the Flu Shot clinic in your area.