ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Jim Caviezel, sat down with Rebecca Petner to talk about his role in the upcoming movie “Sound of Freedom.”

“Sound of Freedom” is about the incredible true story of Tim Ballard, a federal agent who quit his job & devoted his life to rescuing children from human trafficking. The movie heads to theaters on July 4th.

The movie shines a light on even the darkest of places. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.

This emotionally riveting narrative is a powerful story of heroism and stands as a testament to the tenacious spirit of those who refuse to let evil triumph.

The film is directed by Alejandro Monteverde (LITTLE BOY, BELLA) written by Alejandro Monteverde and Rod Barr, and produced by Eduardo Verástegui.

You can learn more about “Sound of Freedom” here.