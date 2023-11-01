ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend that also gives back to a great cause? Then look no further than the Jobel Court #11’s Basket Bingo! The Ladies’ Oriental Shrine of North America or L.O.S.N.A. is set to host their Basket Bingo on Sunday, November 5, 2023. Doors open at 2 PM and Bingo starts at 3 PM.

The ticket includes 15 games of regular BINGO and dinner. Tickets are available at the Jaffa and Greenwood Pools and Spas. You can also call Christine Lynn at 814-934-1991 or Courtney Whitfield at 814-215-5269 to reserve your tickets.

A meal in included with the cost of your ticket. All proceeds go to the Jobel Court.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Courtney Whitfield and Paula Salyards about the event!