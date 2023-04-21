EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — April McKendree, owner of April’s Rockin’ Merch stops by Studio 814 to talk about some of her upcoming events. She also shares her new “surprise bags” with Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar.

McKendree says the tiaras she sells and gifts to people “are meant to empower.” She wants all individuals to feel great in their own skin and rock what they got!

April’s Rockin’ Merch will be at the Sub Alpine Society in Turtle Creek, Pa. on Friday, April 21, 2023 and Saturday, April 22, 2023 for “Brutal Weekend,” filled with rock music, her amazing tiaras, jewelry, keychains, and more.

April’s Rockin’ Merch also makes handmade magnets and clay sculptures. Follow April’s Rockin’ Merch on Facebook!

Don’t miss her event Tiaras & Tea at the Bohemian Bean in Ebensburg, Cambria County. It is Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 11 AM to 12:30 PM. For just $25, you received any coffee or tea from the Bohemian Bean and a tiara of your choice! It would make a wonderful early Mother’s Day event or outing with the girls.