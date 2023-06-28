ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready for some delicious southern-style BBQ! Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with co-owners of Juicy Butts BBQ of PA Jeremy Phillips and Rich Elliott about the story behind their catering business. Co-owners Jeremy Phillips, Richard Elliott, and Collin Elliott heard about the need for food vendors at Hops & Vines in Tyrone and realized they could provide the masses with mouth-watering BBQ.

Juicy Butts BBQ of PA brings “the finest in BBQ and catering. We are for your everyday family functions, football parties, birthday parties, weddings, festivals, events, and much more. Give us a call for your next function or event!” There is no brick-and-mortar location but Juicy Butts brings their BBQ to a number of pop-up events all over the 814.

Juicy Butts BBQ spends hours smoking pork butts, making fresh pastrami, and more!

They are available to cater weddings, large events, birthday parties, tailgates, and anything you dream up!

Call them at 814-330-8960 or follow them on Facebook and Instagram!