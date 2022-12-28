ALEXANDRIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Leslie Glass is a Master Cake Popper from Alexandria, Huntingdon County. Leslie says “[I] love to share the wisdom that God has blessed me with to help others who have a love of baking and a passion for making cake pops on their journey to learn how to make character-based and seasonally themed cake pops.”

Leslie is the owner of JustLes Creations. She joins Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner in the 814 Kitchen to show a detailed, step-by-step tutorial in how to create a snowman cake pop.

This Master Cake Popper wants to help other individuals find their identity, talent, and worth — mind, body, and baking soul! Scroll down to the next video to see Part Two of the tutorial.

Here is the recipe to create the dough used in the tutorial:

Eggnog Pound Cake for CAKE POP DOUGH

Ingredients:

12 oz Butter, unsalted

1 lb sugar

4 large eggs

1 cup eggnog

1 lb cake flour

1 tsp eggnog extract (LorAnn OIL)

½ tsp salt

Directions:

Grease and flour a 9×13 cake pan. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream butter and sugar for 6 minutes on medium speed until butter is light in color and aerated.

Add eggs, 1 at a time, until thoroughly mixed.

Add extract and salt. Mix for 30 seconds.

Alternate additions of ½ of cake flour and ½ of the eggnog.

Scrape bowl. Add remaining flour and eggnog.

Beat on medium speed for 30 seconds until mixed.

Pour into cake pan and bake for approximately 1 hour. Cake is done when toothpick inserted comes out clean or cake springs back when pressed in the center.

Cover with aluminum foil immediately for 10 minutes. Cut up cake and place it into bowl of a stand mixer and blend until cake is thoroughly broken up.

Wrap in plastic wrap and allow it to cool completely on the countertop for 8 hours or overnight.

Leslie also teaches in-person Cake Pop Parties! This could be for a group of Girl Scouts or moms with wine! The options are limitless. To book call Leslie at 814-386-1787.

To Register for the Beach-Themed Cake Pop Workshop, click here.

ITEMS NEEDED For the Demonstration of how to create a snowman cake pop:

Parchment Paper

Cake pop dough

Cookie Scoop

Double Boiler

Melted white candy wafers

Black Sugar Pearls (eyes)

Orange Candy Carrots (nose)

M&Ms (earmuffs)

Licorice (earmuff headband)

Poppy Paint

Paint tray

Paint brush

Palette knife

1. Scoop out 1 level cookie scoopful of cake pop dough

2. Roll dough into a ball

3. Dip lollipop stick into melted chocolate

4. Push lollipop stick into cake pop ball while slowly spinning the lollipop stick clockwise

5. Set the cake pop aside

6. Create all cake pop elements and gather the decorations needed

7. Dip cake pop in melted chocolate, spinning and pulling cake pop towards you until the chocolate touches itself

8. Gently tap off excess chocolate and pop all tiny air bubbles in the chocolate

9. Add decorative elements to cake pop

10. Set aside to dry completely

11. Share with family and friends and enjoy!

Follow JustLes on Facebook, join her Facebook Group, and see her creations on Instagram!