Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar help usher us into Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October with the team from The Tailored Closet of Central PA and the PremierGarage of Central PA. “We are coming into breast cancer awareness month and we wanted to start that conversation. So that’s what today is all about,” says Dale Wheeland, owner of The Tailored Closet of Central PA and the PremierGarage of Central PA.

His wife Lynn Wheeland has been cancer-free for 3 years. “I was diagnosed with my welcome-to-forty mammogram — so if you are just turning 40 and you think you don’t need it — you do.” Lynn says she was blessed to be with her family was she was going through all of her treatments.

Teresa Savino Beisel was diagnosed in 2013. This year marks her 10th anniversary of being breast cancer-free. Yearly, Beisel shaves her head in solidarity with those fighting cancer and those who have lost their lives due to cancer.

“I am going to have my head shaved bald today for anyone diagnosed today, for anyone dealing with breast cancer, any type of cancer. I do this every year to support everyone and help them go through their journey,” says Beisel.

“When I first got my head shaved, it was very traumatic. But ladies honestly, your life for hair? That’s just a little piece — it will grow back!” says Beisel.

“Please get those mammograms. I missed mine and the next year was diagnosed. It’s 15 minutes. And gentleman, if you feel anything, you need to get this done too. Men get breast cancer also. Mammograms will save your life” Beisel continues.

Additionally, Doreen Perks, founder of the Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund shares how they are helping cancer patients financially in Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, and Juniata Counties. “The Bob Perks Fund was created exactly for situations like this. Someone is diagnosed with cancer and either they can’t work or they have a sick child and have to be with them and suddenly the income just goes down and they can’t pay their bills. So they get referred to us by someone in their cancer treatment team,” says Perks.

On live TV, Teresa Savino Beisel celebrates her 10 years cancer-free by having her head shaven by women who have either directly or indirectly connected to breast cancer.

If you or someone you know would like to contact the Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund, click here.