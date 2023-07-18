SAXTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Kid’s Konnection community event is back again this year!

The events will be held over the course of five nights. From Saturday, July 22- Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the public is invited to come out to the Tussey Mountain Elementary School in Saxton.

This event is totally free and everyone is welcome.

On Saturday, July 22 from 5:00pm-8:00pm the KID’S KARNIVAL will take place. This includes games with free prizes, obstacle course, kiddie train rides, inflatables, fire trucks, police car, dunking tank, face painting, animal balloons, popcorn, snow cones, family portraits, micro cow petting areas, and more! (Rain date Sunday starting at 3:30 pm)

On Sunday, July 23- Wed. July 26 from 5pm-8:30 pm (Gates open at 4:30 pm) is KID’S KONNECTION. It’s a nightly community meal with inflatables, kiddie train rides, obstacle course, yard games, popcorn, snow cones, crafts…Please check in your kids every day at registration to get their wrist bands and raffle tickets. And parents/adults don’t forget to get your church passport stamped every night for awesome nightly prizes!

Rev. John Tasch Under the Big Top at 6: 30 pm with fun filled dynamic messages of God’s love for all ages and with nearly 80 give aways including gift cards! Rain or shine!

Every night of the week, there are special guests and surprises that the family will love.

Sunday’s Feature: Rock Climbing Wall at 4:30 pm-6:30 pm

Monday’s Feature: Exotic Pets at 5:00 pm-6:15 pm

Tuesday’s Feature: Ryan and Friends -Ventriloquist at 5:00 pm-6:00 pm

Wednesday’s Feature: Grand Prizes (bring a friend and get an extra ticket for Grand Prizes) including 12 bicycles, Nintendo Switch, 3 in 1 game table, and for the teens a floor arcade game and Ping Pong table.

Adults/parents/grandparents don’t forget to get raffle tickets for family passes/food vouchers to Wildriver Water Park, Altoona Curve Baseball games, and DelGrosso’s Amusement Park.