ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shop great local vendors while sipping on your favorite cocktail at the Ladies Night-Holiday Sip & Shop Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Father Kelly Hall in Altoona, Blair County. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Candy Holliday, owner of Holliday Events & Consulting and Kristy Knouse from Reklaimed Vines & Defiant Distillery all about this fun, girls-night-out!

The Ladies Night-Holiday Sip & Shop is a festive holiday shopping event with wine and spirit tastings, and live music by the Matt Pletcher Duo. Get your tickets here! You can also buy your tickets at the door. It’s $20 per person. There will be a number of local wineries and distilleries at the Sip and Shop event. This includes Reklaimed Vines & Defiant Distillery.

Kristy Knouse whips up some yummy cocktails for Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner. These cocktails will be available at the Holiday Sip & Shop event.



ReKlaimed Vines Winery and Defiant Distillery also has the perfect gifts for Christmas or drinks for your holiday party.” They even have shimmer wine!

The Holiday Sip and Shop will be held at Father Kelly Hall, located at 2412 5th Street in Altoona.