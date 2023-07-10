ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — LaVonne Falbo, owner of LaVintage Decor in Altoona stopped by to show Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar how to ‘dry brush’ a painting project. This project is a popular type of workshop that is offered at LaVintage Decor. LaVonne says she is Central PA’s Budget Vintage and Repurposing Designer. She has a knack for taking any item and ‘zhuzhing’ it up.

For this project, LaVonne took two old wooden chairs and hollowed out the section where the seat cushion was. She then took a small amount of paint on her brush and drug it along the tops and sides of the chair. “The nice thing with this, is it doesn’t have to be perfect,” says Falbo.

Once the chair has a nice rustic coat of paint, you can place a planter in the center for it to rest. These dry brushed chairs are a nice addition to a garden, patio, or porch!

You can learn more about LaVintage Decor by clicking here or calling 814-934-8928. The store is located at 814 Green Ave. in Altoona. LaVonne is always happy to answer any crafting or antiquing questions or even show you a demo of how to do a technique.