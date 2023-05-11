ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its 31st annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on May 13.

According to the Stamp Out Hunger website, the timing of the food drive is crucial as it comes at time where food banks across the U.S. run low on supplies during the springtime.

With the help of donations, over the past 31 years, the food drive has collected nearly 1.82 billion pounds of food across the country.

To participate, the public would need to set aside a sack of groceries, by their mailbox for mail carriers to pick up or dropping of the bag at the local post office. In days leading up to the event, postal carriers will also be providing bags if needed.

The event takes place on Saturday, May 13th.

The letter carriers will collect the food donations along their postal routes. The food will be distributed to Sacred Heart Food Pantry, St Vincent De Paul Society Soup Kitchen, St Vincent De Paul Altoona-Johnstown, Altoona Food Bank and Reaper’s Food Ministry out of the First Baptist Church of Altoona