ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The folks from Levity Brewing Co. in Downtown Altoona stop by Studio 814 to chat all about their Levity Summerfest 2023 happening Saturday, June 17th from 11 AM to 10 PM.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Marketing Director, Nessa Shabbick, and Rob Poust, Pub Ops Manager over at Levity Brewing Co. She also has to give some of the brews a taste! Check out this lineup for Levity Summer Fest 2023:

ABOUT LEVITY BREWING CO.

“Our “Grander Reopening” in December, 2022 was an amazing moment. After long years of starts, stops, COVID, and construction… we finally got to unveil our little corner of heaven! A beautiful 2-layer taproom with views of the brewing operation. A kitchen making our delicious food. A staff that’s friendly and loves to talk beer. And a music venue that can ramp up the fun for your night out!

Free parking in the front or back of the building makes it so very accessible. Meet up with friends and family and grab the perfect barstool, booth, or cozy table in the Mezzanine.

We are so happy to be in downtown Altoona making new friends and seeing human connections happen all around us! That’s what fills up our love tank at Levity Brewing.”

