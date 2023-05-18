STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Life Coach, Beth Shaha, from The Grounded Canary shares some tips on Dreaming Big and how to accomplish those big steps to get there!

Oftentimes, people want a change, desire something else in their life, or want to make a shift, but they don’t know how or what steps to take to begin the process. So, once we take care of anything that might be standing in their way — we move to the space of Dreaming and Scheming!

What’s one turtle step you can take? This is a step so small you can’t NOT take it!

Who can you ask for encouragement and accountability? This could be a spouse, a friend, a partner, a colleague, or even a coach.

