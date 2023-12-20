CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new company is moving into Clearfield County to give seniors reliable transportation.

Little Red Riding Hood (LRHR) is a “luxury concierge transportation service” that will soon be available for senior citizens (60+). Their mission is to provide low-cost, reliable transportation for senior citizens that offers them an option for up to one hour’s worth of help for a small fee.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with the President and Founder of Little Red Riding Hood, Inc., Nicole Elizabeth Jones, and Chief Technology Officer, Levi Martin to hear more about the company.

The services will be scheduled using the company’s app, website, or a dispatcher service that seniors will be able to call. The senior has the option to keep her drivers for up to one hour to help them with grocery shopping, light housework, light housecleaning, or yard work.

Jones says the goal is to launch the company by the end of January 2024. They are currently looking to work with large contractors in the area to bring the services to senior care centers, nursing homes, and more.

LRHR uses their technology to closely monitor their vehicles through cameras, motion sensors, and GPS data. This is to ensure the safety of all customers and passengers as well as provide up-to-date information that will be shared with riders.

The idea came from when Nicole Jones, founder of LRHR, found a partially blind senior roaming the streets of Pittsburgh. Jones said that the man was upset and she was able to assist him in getting to his destination.

“60 to 65% of them (seniors) state that they have depression and anxiety due to lack of transportation. They’re declining rapidly,” Jones said. “Some of them are even losing their home, being forced into retirement homes because of lack of transportation.”