ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — ‘Tis but Thee is a “charming little faith-based fable of a baby’s sojourn, beginning amidst the angels of heaven and the very presence of God to the final passage through the misty veil to a mother’s waiting heart below.”

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with local author Kathleen Spayd to hear about her inspiration behind the children’s book. Spayd is originally from Huntingdon but now resides in Altoona, Blair County.

She was invited to a baby shower for her niece and the invite said “in lieu of cards” please bring a children’s book for the baby. Instead of buying a book — Spayd decided to write her own!

About the Author:

Kathleen Spayd is presently retired and currently resides in Altoona, Pennsylvania. She has had a literary work entitled “The Clearing II” selected by the National Library of Poetry for publication as well as received an award of merit for a literary work entitled No Way Out.

Kathleen also enjoys music, painting, and taking care of abandoned animals. She is currently working on her next children’s book.

You can order your copy of ‘Tis but Thee on Amazon, in-store at Barnes and Noble, or online.