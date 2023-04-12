ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local author from the Altoona area, Bethany Marshall has created a third children’s book to honor her favorite breed of dogs, boxers!

Bethany says Boxers have always had a special place in her heart, and she had one as a pet named ‘Timber.’ Timber passed away in December of 2022. Bethany wanted to find a way to capture her love for boxers and their personalities — so she did it by writing a children’s book!

“The illustrations are all done by Sarah Vogel,” says Marshall. “The colors are all so vibrant and fun to look at.”

This is Bethany’s third book that she has published. The other book that she released was called ‘Pineapples and Praise’ and ‘Pickles and Prayer.’

You can learn more about Bethany Marshall and her line of children’s books by clicking here. They can also be purchased online at Walmart and Target.