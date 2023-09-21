ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with local author Trisha Ridinger McKee from Roaring Spring, Blair County. She has just released her 13th book — Tree’s A Crowd. McKee has been writing ever since she was a child as a form of “therapy” and “escape.” She loves writing romance, particularly Christmas-themed romance novels!

Click here to get your copy of “Tree’s A Crowd.” Meet Trisha Ridinger McKee at Delgrosso’s Harvestfest on September 23-24, 2023. McKee will also have a meet-and-greet at the Roaring Spring Library on September 25, 2023, from 6 to 7 p.m. She was recently accepted into her second Chicken Soup for the Soul book!

ABOUT TREE’S A CROWD:

Laney is not a fan of Christmas. She grew up with a self-absorbed mother who overspent on silly gifts and lavish parties each year, so she makes it a point to celebrate the overrated holiday as little as she can. But at one of her mother’s over-the-top holiday parties, she meets Winston, a handsome, somewhat familiar man who is fascinated with her aversion to Christmas. When he insists he can show her a side of Christmas she will love, Laney accepts the challenge. But between Laney’s lovesick mother and Winston’s bully of a sister, even the hint of romance might not save the festive season.