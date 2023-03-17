ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Full Kilt, Central PA’s Celtic band stopped by Studio 814 to help ring in St. Paddy’s Day. The group has been playing together since 2006. Currently the group is comprised of Mike Zerbee, on guitar/vocals, Mandy Passmore-Ott, on fiddle, Jake Yarnish on drums, and Chris Myers on bass guitar.

The band plays all across the region at bars, festivals, and events. If you’d like to see where the band plans to head next click here for their schedule. Full Kilt also has an active Facebook page with more information on their next show.

The band played a series of songs on the show including “Paddy Sporting Whiskey,” and “Irish Rover.”

For St. Patrick’s Day weekend, you can catch Full Kilt playing at Zach’s from 6-8pm and 9-11pm on Friday March 17, 2023. On Saturday March 18, 2023 they will be included in the Tyrone Heritage Festival from 12-2pm. Mar 18 2023. They will also play the Gallitzin Fire Company St. Patrick’s Day party at the Oriental Ballroom in Gallitzin from 6-8:30 pm.