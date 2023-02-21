BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Homelessness in Centre County is increasing according to the most recent survey conducted in January 2022. The Trinity Bellefonte United Methodist Church wants to make a difference and help those in need in the 814.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Pastor Doug Conway from the Trinity Bellefonte United Methodist Church to hear more about the steps they are taking to help individuals dealing with homelessness and food insecurity.

Currently, there are no shelters or social services in Bellefonte to assist homeless people. Trinity Bellefonte is working to initiate a program in Bellefonte to help with this problem which will include shelter, meals, and transportation.

The Hearts for the Homeless Challenge is a fundraiser to provide financial support for outreach to the homeless in Bellefonte, Centre County.

You can run or walk 6 hours, 12 hours, or 24 hours on April 7, 2023, through April 8, 2023, at Governors Park in Bellefonte. To sign up, click here.

The race is a 1-mile loop with gravel, grass, trail, and some pavement. All proceeds from this race will be used to aid homeless people in Bellefonte and surrounding areas.

Follow the Trinity United Methodist Church on Facebook or call 814-355-9425 if you would like to help in their efforts to eradicate homelessness in Centre County and beyond.