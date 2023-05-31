ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mark your calendars! Saturate Altoona is back every Sunday in June at Heritage Plaza in Altoona with their Summer Worship Series.

Join area churches for free food, games, prizes, worship, encouraging messages, and more!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Pastor Larry Fulmer from The Salvation Army Church, Pastor John Collins of First Church of Christ, and Troy Ferguson of Trans4mation Church. Fulmer says “Saturate is an event that is hosted by many churches in Altoona with the hopes of showing the unity that we have in Jesus Christ.”

“We want to meet people where they are as they are,” says Fulmer. No matter what your religious background is, even if you’re someone who doesn’t identify with a specific faith, Larry says everyone is welcome.

Be on the lookout for the “Blessing Booth” at Saturate Altoona. This booth will serve as a way for churches to connect to community by providing food items and essentials to those in need.

Saturate Altoona will be on the following Sundays: June 4th, June 11th, June 18th, and June 25th. Come out for some food, fun, and fellowship! Follow Saturate Altoona on Facebook!