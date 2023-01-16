ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three area leaders are hosting an upcoming conference on Friday January 20, 2023. The ‘From A to Gen Z’ conference is all about teaching individuals how to communicate with and train the next generation.

Personal development coach, Rob Z stopped by the show to explain the goal and vision of the conference and what they hope to help people with.

“We aren’t planning on solving ALL problems,” says Wentz. “We want to start a conversation, give some great tips, techniques, and strategies that you can use to understand the younger generation.”

The conference will be held at Trans4mation Church in Altoona from 9am to noon.

“The concept is, we want to help bridge the gap between younger and older generations when it comes to home when it comes to organizations, when it comes to school and when it comes to businesses,” says Wentz.

Rob says these issues aren’t anything new. With every generation that comes through, people say, “kids these days,”

“When it comes to businesses we hear this issue a lot lately, ‘it’s hard to find good employees, hard to keep them, hard to retain them, hard to get engagement from them,” says Wentz.

To sign up and register for the conference click here.