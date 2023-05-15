ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Casey Miller has always had a passion for baking and creating items in the kitchen. The now 19-year-old is on the autism spectrum and has faced challenges throughout her life because of her condition. Now, with the help of her parents, Casey is looking to bring her dreams to life by opening up ‘Casey’s Café.’ The café will serve breakfast and lunch items, baked goods, pizza, salads, and soups, but what’s even better is that the establishment will provide working opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Employees will get opportunities and learn skills in cooking, cleaning, serving, and prep work.

The goal is to provide accommodations for people, so everyone can feel like they have a purpose and are contributing towards a goal. “We understand that some may only be able to work two hours a day,” says Mom, Carol Miller.

‘Casey’s Café’ is a project that is under the non-profit organization that Casey’s parents have created called ‘Solving the Puzzle.’ The aim of the organization is provide fulfilling employment opportunities for persons with special needs. Together Carol and Tony Miller have developed this team and collection of support services with the hopes, dreams, and abilities of our daughter and other people living with disabilities in mind.

Casey was kind enough to bring some baked goods to share with our staff that she created. She is testing out different ideas and recipes to see which items she wants to serve at her café. She made a blueberry coffee cake, her famous brownies with chocolate icing, s’mores bites, peanut butter blossoms (her grandmother’s recipe), and cherry cupcakes with almond buttercream icing.

“Casey has gone through different struggles in her life, and one of them being finding a job post high school and she’s in a lot of other activities, Special Olympics, Miracle League, dance group, and just speaking with some of the parents there — they’re kind of in the same situation as we are, we want our children to have a job that they enjoy doing and that they’re comfortable doing —so we feel that we can provide that opportunity for them,” says Mom, Carol Miller.

While the café is still in its early conception stage, Casey and mom Carol are looking to build their team of employees and staff. For hiring opportunities call (814) 937-6495 or email carol@solvingthepuzzlepa.com.

Casey says she plans on putting her brother to work too! He’s currently studying at Penn State Altoona earning a business degree, so she knows his skills will come in a handy at the café!

The organization is working hard to get the idea up off the ground. Obviously, a project like this takes a lot of money, and energy. The family is applying for grants and relying on generous donations to make their daughter’s vision come to life. “It’s all depending on funding at this point but we’re hoping towards the end of this year, beginning of next year,” says Mom, Carol Miller.

For more information on ‘Solving the Puzzle’ or ‘Casey’s Café’ click here.