ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Karing for Keegan is a nonprofit designed to help families with babies in the NICU. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Shelby and Sean Burns and their son Emmit to hear about Keegan.

Keegan was born at 25 weeks gestation. She weighed only 1lb 11oz. She lived to be 27 days old but passed away from NEC, a disease of her intestines.

The Burns had originally started the Karing for Keegan Facebook page for others to follow Keegan’s journey through the NICU, however after she passed they wanted to honor her memory and help other families with babies in the NICU.

Karing for Keegan donates gas and food gift cards to help families with babies who are in the NICU.

The nonprofit is hosting its annual fundraiser in the form of a Halloween Party on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 4-8 p.m. It is free of charge but goodwill donations are welcome! Get ready for a spooktacular evening of fun and fright at the Wright Building! Dress in your most creative costumes for our costume contest, and get ready to boogie on the dance floor. There will be pumpkin painting, a basket raffle, a 50/50 drawing, and a bounce house!

This in-person event is the perfect way to celebrate Halloween while supporting a great cause. All proceeds will go towards helping families with babies in the NICU during their time of need. So grab your friends, bring your best dance moves, and make this Halloween party one to remember!

​MORE ABOUT KARING FOR KEEGAN:

Karing for Keegan is a nonprofit formed by Keegan’s family after her death to help her memory live on by helping other families in need. Founded in 2020 we have helped over 100 families so far and continue to grow! We hope to have even more success in 2023 helping families.