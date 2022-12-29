DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local Pianist John Dennis McCoy has been playing piano since he was 3 years old. As a resident of Duncansville, Blair County McCoy played piano in both church and school while growing up. In 2019, he studied at Berklee online, and that’s when his music career started to grow.

McCoy says his dream is “to become a professional pit musician for theater.” He has played piano for shows at Bishop Guilfoyle, Great Commission, and the Altoona Community Theatre. He has recorded two albums. His first album is titled “More About Jesus.”

McCoy’s latest CD is a Christmas album titled “Tidings of Joy.” On the Studio 814 Sound Stage, he played “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and “The Holly And The Ivy.” If you’d like to order a copy of any of his CDs, call John Dennis McCoy at 814-937-8679. His music is also available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

“Everything was recorded here in Altoona with local musicians,” said McCoy. He recorded a piano and organ duet with Claude Fabinyi at First Lutheran in downtown Altoona. Additionally, recorded portions of the album at Data Music Services in Altoona, Blair County.

John Dennis McCoy, Pianist plays “I Heard The Bells On Christmas Day.”

To order “Tidings of Joy,” click here.