(WTAJ) — Established in 2019, The Pines is a musical group with experience in classic rock, pop, and blues. Their diverse range of musical styles makes each show truly unique!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with the band members to hear how they got started in Central Pennsylvania, their future goals, and more.

The Pines grew up playing music together in the school jazz and concert band at Central in Martinsburg, Blair County. In 2019, three of the members, guitarist Logan Warner, bass and keyboard player Alex Snyder and drummer Ben Brumbaugh decided to get together and play some covers.

For three years the trio developed, practiced, and played shows instrumentally. After years of searching, in 2022, they found their lead signer, Daman Mills from Bellwood High School. This would complete their band, and kickstart their music endeavors, writing music and recording original songs.

In November 2022, The Pines recorded two original songs “That’s Alright” and “Want More” with Dr. David Villani’s Data Music Services in Altoona, Blair County.

The Pines perform “That’s Alright” and “Want More” on the Studio 814 Sound Stage.

The Pines experiment with various genres across the generations — from jazz, blues, and rock to surf, rap, and metal. The group “strives for versatility as it offers something for everyone to enjoy.”

The 814 community has embraced The Pines as a new band.

They are recipients of the Altoona Mirror’s Hometown Favorite Band making them the youngest band to ever win a Hometown Favorite award.

Community businesses such as Spring Dam Brewing Co. even created a Czech Pilsner called, The Pines-Tourage after the group “packed the house.” It’s still one tap!

The Pines perform an Elvis cover of “If I Can Dream” on the 814 Sound Stage.

Follow The Pines on Facebook for upcoming show dates and on Instagram!