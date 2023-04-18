KARTHAUS, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you haven’t tried the line-up of Village Eating House’s sauces — you are missing out! Co-owner, Melanie Philips stopped by to show us some creative ways to incorporate their sauces and seasonings into your food to give it some extra flair!

First up is their “Phenomenal Italian ‘Crack’ers” which is an easy way to elevate your favorite crackers. For this recipe Mel used oyster crackers and coated them in 3/4 of a cup of oil and 3 tbsp. of their ITALIAN SPICE PHENOMENON. The process is simple all you do is take a large Ziplock bag, add your crackers, add your oil/seasoning mixture, shake it up, and let them marinate for about an hour. That’s it! These crackers are addicting, you’ll be reaching for more!

The other idea that Mel came up with was coating your favorite fruit (in this case we used fresh pineapple) with their MANGO PEACH POPPY SEED dressing. Easy and delicious!

You can find the full line-up of Village Eating House Sauces on their website by clicking here. You can also come out and visit their new “saucery” at 1002 Pine Glen Road in Karthaus. You can also give them a call at 814-429-3363 or shoot them an email at Foodie@VillageEatingHouse.net.