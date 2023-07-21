DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The concept of a local short film is in it’s early stages of coming together, but is slowly building up. “Colosseum” a film that will be written and directed by a man named Adam Jay Crawford hopes to reach audiences everywhere and bring advocacy to mental health issues.

“Colosseum” will be a short film about “two basketball players inadvertently becoming the answer to a pastor’s prayer for community healing following a racial hate crime on a basketball court.”

To kick off the momentum for the film, Adam and the crew will be holding a Gala to bring mental health awareness to light. The Gala is set for Saturday August 12th from 7-10:30pm at Luigi’s Villa in DuBois. There will be an after party at Invictus/Nightfall Night Club in DuBois with a cash bar.